Gran Turismo 7 Cars: Top 10 Best New Vehicles Added to the Game

Gran Turismo has always been as much about the cars as it is about the actual gameplay. Gran Turismo 7 is no different.

With well over 400 cars available in game at launch, most of the vehicular inventory are either carry-overs from Gran Turismo Sport or models that are making a return appearance to the storied franchise. But there are plenty of all-new additions to Polyphony’s latest GT racing game. Cars we have never seen in a Gran Turismo before like the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 or the 2016 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R.

But as great as those cars are, some other additions are even more noteworthy. Whether it be for nostalgia, performance, or just the amusing oddity, these cars really stand out in our mind as the most interesting new options. Below, we have listed our top 10 best new Gran Turismo 7 cars in order.

10. Suzuki Swift Sport GR4

Remember when Suzuki was the champion of Gran Tursimo? When the Escudo Pikes Peak Version ruled all other cars in the game? Well, in Gran Turismo Sport Suzuki had just a singular, slow vehicle on offer which didn’t even show up until a downloadable content update far after release. So it’s nice to see a few new Suzukis get added into the game for Gran Turismo 7, including the Swift GR4 which can be used in any of the popular Gr.4 races. We love how boxy and un-racecar-looking it is.

9. 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

This was a pleasant surprise. As we mentioned in our recap of the game, there isn’t a whole lot of vehicles included in Gran Turismo 7 that are of model year 2020 and higher. So the fact Mercedes-AMG’s 720 hp super GT Black Series made the cut is a welcome addition. We do not own this beast yet, but look forward to acquiring it soon.

8. 1947 Jeep Willys

Polyphony always likes to add an oddball vehicle or two into the world of Gran Turismo. Remember the Benz Patent Motorwagen or the Lunar Rover? For Gran Turismo 7 it is the 1947 Jeep Willys that takes the honor of novelty inclusion. Best of all, it can receive a widebody upgrade and its possible to take the roof off. We made ours full desert spec.

7. Wicked Fabrication GT 51

Gran Turismo and SEMA have had a partnership for several years now that see award winning cars from the annual Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association show get put into the game. The latest addition is the 2016 winner, the Wicked Fabrication GT 51. Based on a 1951 Ford Coupe body, the detail and build quality of this car are unbelievable.

6. Genesis

Not often does an entirely new mainstream manufacturer debut in the world of Gran Turismo but that is the case with GT7. Genesis comes to the game packing a three car lineup that starts with the G70 road car. But of more interest are the wild looking G70 GR4 and Genesis X GR3 racecars. They’re worth the cost of in-game credits for those wheels alone.

5. Porsche 917 Living Legend

Rarely does a manufacturer build a concept car, and then shows it to no one. But that’s what happened in 2013 when Porsche designed the 917 Living Legend as a tribute to the iconic race car from the 1970s. It wasn’t until 2019 that the car finally saw the light of day and it is now playable in Gran Turismo 7. Anyone who pre-ordered the game will already have this beauty in their garage.

4. New Ferraris

The majority of manufacturers in Gran Turismo 7 have a new vehicle or two added to the brand’s showroom. But few have as many cool new additions as Ferrari. Headlining the lineup is a car that needs no introduction, the quintessential ’80s supercar, the Ferrari Testarossa. Another very noteworthy addition is the race-car-for-the-streets 2014 Ferrari FXX K.

3. 2023 Nissan Z Performance

It’s not often that a car is included in a video game before the majority of automotive media, never mind general public, get a chance to drive it. But that is the case with the Nissan Z. Can’t wait for the car to arrive later this year? Head over to the Nissan dealership in Gran Turismo 7, drop a reasonable amount of in-game credits, and drive off with the Japanese brand’s latest iteration of the legendary Z family.

2. 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL

The 1973 3.0 CSL is one of, if not the coolest BMWs ever made. It’s the grandfather of the brand’s M division and really put Bimmers on the performance radar for many enthusiasts. In Gran Turismo 7 is it not only possible to buy the car, but a proper widebody can be applied to turn the 3.0 CSL into full batmobile-mode. Although a better spoiler can be added to the rear of the car, we can’t bring ourselves to remove that iconic wing.

1. 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (Street Version)

Taking top spot on our list is another German racecar in street-clothes special, the Porsche 911 GT3. We’re suckers for the GT1 era of FIA endurance racing as it produced many of these extremely-limited production road cars. That’s right, this is a road car as noted by its Strassenversion labelling, which translates to Street Version. That means the 911 GT1 can be modified to partake in a variety of races against more pedestrian road cars that won’t know what hit them.

