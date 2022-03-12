Subaru WRX STI is Dead (For Now)

AutoGuide.com

Yes, you read that right. Subaru‘s iconic rally-car-for-the-streets is no more.

For now, it appears the Subaru WRX STI is dead with no definite plans to bring it back. Subaru released the official statement below regarding the brand’s decision to pull the plug on the legendary WRX STI nameplate

“As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV), and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ).

As part of that effort, Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.

The Subaru WRX STI and the STI brand represent the zenith of Subaru’s performance vehicles exemplifying Subaru’s unique DNA and rally heritage. As we look to the future, we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles.”

The decision to pull the plug comes as a shock to many, especially with the recent release of an all-new WRX and teases that a WRX STI was hot on its heels. But as the statement above claims, there will be no WRX STI on the current generation of WRX platform, unless electrification is part of the equation. Considering the previous generation WRX platform lasted for 8 model years, that could be a long time until we see another WRX STI; if at all.

Reading between the lines of the statement, it appears it may have been the engine that was the stumbling block in getting a new WRX STI to market. Albeit power levels, emissions, fuel economy, or all the above, something was enough of a red flag to pull the plug on the next rally-inspired super sedan.

But all hope is not lost. Let’s hope a hybrid and/or pure electric WRX STI does appear at some point in the future.

