Revo Sunglasses Are the Driving Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

AutoGuide.com

Here’s the truth about sunglasses: we all tend to think of them as a superfluous fashion accessory. Sure, you look totally rad driving down the Pacific Coast Highway with the top down and sunglasses on in your NA Miata M Edition, but are the shades quite a necessity? You wouldn’t go that far.

And then, one day, you happen to make your usual commute at just the wrong time, the sun beating right at your face and glancing off the pavement, making it look like a white-hot lake of fire. You squint and white-knuckle your way through it, and swear that that was the last time you’ll ever drive anywhere without a pair of high-performance sunglasses on hand.

Of course, you then promptly forget all about it, and do the whole song and dance over again about a month later.

It’s time to break the cycle with Revo sunglasses. An iconic American brand founded in 1985 by an optical engineer and skier, Revo was the first company ever to adapt NASA technology to consumer eyewear, and to this day, they produce some of the best shades in the business. Somewhere in Revo’s vast portfolio of stylish, high-performance shades is the last pair of sunglasses you’ll ever want to own.

Drivers who want a pair of sunglasses offering the clearest possible view of the road ahead should take a look at Revo’s Drive lenses. Aimed primarily at golfers who need first-rate optics to distinguish the subtle gradient over the green, Revo’s Drive lenses are equally well-suited to running, cycling, and more importantly, driving. Here, Revo’s NASA-derived technology works wonders, with multiple optical layers to separate colors out to minute levels of contrast. And if you’re a sucker for style, there’s a wide range of different frames to choose from with Revo Drive lenses, from classic Aviators and teardrop Aviators, to Wayfarer and Sport-style options.

Granted, whether you opt for Drive lenses, or anything else from the Revo range, you’re getting some high-tech, high-quality optics. Every single pair of sunglasses in the company’s portfolio is polarized, with a glare-reducing polarization filter layer in each lens to help preserve clarity on even the sunniest days. But that’s just one layer of the many layers that make up a Revo sunglass lens. On the outside of the glass is a scratch- and impact-resistant layer with an oleophobic coating that resists oil and fingerprints to keep your view unobscured. On the inside, an anti-reflective layer and a hydrophobic coating that repels sweat and moisture. The polarizer sits somewhere in the middle of the lens, in front of the color-neutral Revo sun lens, and behind anywhere from three to six specially developed mirror coatings based on NASA optical technology. These are the layers that make up Revo’s revolutionary “Light Management System,” which the company says you can think of as sort of a pre-set audio equalizer, but for your eyes. These layers separate out and treat individual color ranges to yield a sharp, crystal-clear image with exceptional contrast.

It’s the same story with Revo’s Graphite lenses – the brand’s “all day, everyday kind of lens,” which has been developed to block harmful rays and glare while making everything within view just a bit more vibrant. Even more fetching frame styles are available with Graphite lenses, including round and rectangular styles to more square frames, and a few rimless or semi-rimless styles. They’re not all the sort of sunglasses you’d ever want to take cycling, but they’re all perfectly suited to driving.

If you consider yourself a fashionable trendsetter, and a fan of colored lenses, Revo’s advanced space-age optical tech doesn’t dictate the appearance of the lens. Drive, Graphite, and myriad other lenses in the Revo portfolio offer a range of different color appearance options, including brown, blue, green, sepia, pink, gray – pretty much any color a pair of sunglasses is liable to come in. Lens color options are curated based on frame style to guarantee a great look. Shop Revo’s Coast sunglasses, which were designed as part of the company’s partnership with Jeep, and you’ll see a different color palette than with the Revo X Jeep Cove sunglasses.

Listen: there’s nothing glamorous about risking a crash and serious bodily harm because you don’t keep a good pair of sunglasses in your glovebox for those “it’s so bright the pavement is a blinding white plane of fire” moments. And if you’re going to invest in a good set of sun specs, you might as well just spend the money once, and get the ones with the cutting-edge NASA tech and exceptional contrast and acuity. Revo sunglasses are warrantied and prescription ready, to boot.

Trusting your sunny day commutes to anything less makes about as much sense as staring into the sun.