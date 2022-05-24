Nissan Ariya EV Crossover Plans To Be The First To Drive From North Pole To South Pole

AutoGuide.com

Nissan’s new fully-electric Ariya crossover SUV isn’t on sale quite yet, but the company already has some big plans and stunts in store for the vehicle. Recently, the company announced its plans to take the EV crossover on a journey of epic proportions, a grueling journey from the North Pole, to the South Pole.

Naturally, a stock Ariya won’t quite be up to the task, Nissan’s taken the liberty to modify an Ariya crossover with big tires, upgraded suspension, and a whole fleet of exterior doodads to protect the crossover as it navigates the frozen tundra. When the car does reach the Americas, an unmodified Nissan Ariya will serve as a support car.

Nissan has partnered with legendary British adventurer Chris Ramsey, who will drive the Ariya over its more than 27,000-kilometer trek from the North Pole to the South Pole. Ramsey is no stranger to long, intercontinental EV journeys. Just in 2017, he and his wife completed the Mongol Rally in a Nissan Leaf. The couple covered 12,000 kilometers over 56 days, all from the seat of an electric car. Ramsey’s partnership with Nissan seems to be a natural progression for a person who has spent a decade adventuring in electric vehicles.

This test is not just a step for electric vehicles, Nissan asserts that this will be the first time anyone, ever, has done a trip from pole to pole, in a vehicle. The whole plan is part of the “Nissan Ambition 2030,” an initiative that Nissan aims to “deliver exciting vehicles and technologies that empower customer journeys and society.”

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.