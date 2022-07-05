Chevrolet Will Refund Some 2022 Bolt and Bolt Owners for 2023 Price Cut

AutoGuide.com

GM made the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV the cheapest long-range EVs on sale for 2023, but now the company is making things even sweeter, refunding some 2022 Bolt owners the difference in price for the 2023 models.

Last week, we reported that Chevrolet had incentivized the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV, with rebates that brought the price down to the very competitive 2023 pricing levels. Now, Chevrolet’s taken things a step further and introduced a goodwill program that puts cash in the pockets of owners who bought a Bolt in 2022.

The program will pay out $5,900 or $6,300 for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV respectively. The program covers 2020, 2021, and 2022 Bolt EV and EUVs that were purchased new during the 2022 calendar year. In a statement to Automotive News, Chevrolet wants to assure that new Bolt EV and EUV owners are satisfied with their experience. Chevy understands that there may have been purchases during a time of limited selections, and low incentives. Thus, Chevrolet will be reaching out to those customers, with a fat refund check in the next few weeks.

The Bolt’s pricing cut seems to be part of the brand’s strategy of growing its EV sales numbers. Soon, the Bolt EV and EUV will have a plethora of Chevrolet sister models like the Blazer EV and Equinox EV, on sale soon.

Unfortunately, the Bolt EV and EUV’s new pricing strategy doesn’t affect Canada, where the 2023 Bolt and Bolt EUV’s pricing remains unchanged from 2022, and a lot higher than its US equivalent.

