The Buick Electra-X is a Preview of EV Crossovers to Come

AutoGuide.com

The Buick Electra X could be a preview of what future electrified Buick crossovers could look like.

Designed in China, and previewing future Chinese electrified offerings, the Electra X is a compact to midsized, fully-electric crossover SUV. The swoopy design was done by GM’s Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC), in Shanghai. Although designed in China, the Electra-X looks share much of the same styling cues as the Buick Wildcat EV concept, including its full-width taillamps, and small front headlights. Between the headlights sits Buick’s updated tri-shield logo, sans ring. Inside, you’ll find a 30-inch wide touchscreen, set within a grey interior with white accents.

We don’t know anything about specs, or range, nor will we until the production model is released. At the very least, we do know the Buick Wildcat-X concept uses the same Ultium platform as the Cadilac Lyriq, GMC Hummer, and now forthcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV. Also, the Electra-X EV concept has GM’s Super Cruise.

Buick’s Chinese presence has arguably become the raison d’être for the brand’s continued existence. Back in the late 2000s, GM kept the brand around, citing its strong performance in China. Today, GM’s PATAC engineering facility and Buick’s big Chinese presence can sometimes dictate what the traditionally American brand’s products will look like. Buick’s US and Canadian branches are hush-hush as to whether or not a production version of the Wildcat X will make it to our shores. Yet, with GM’s huge electric push to sell only EV passenger cars by 2035, and the market’s love of crossovers, it is probably inevitable that the Wildcat X will find its way to North American drivers soon.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.