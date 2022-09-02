The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Will Start At $104,400

AutoGuide.com

Ouch, our pocketbooks. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is going to be a pretty penny.

Mercedes-Benz finally released pricing numbers on its flagship EQS SUV electric vehicle. Titled a bit unimaginatively, the EQS SUV is the electric counterpart to Mercedes-Benz’s S-class-sized EV; the EQS. The EQS SUV “offers space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers.” The base price is $104,400.

Initially, the EQS SUV will be offered in two variants, the EQS 450+ (single motor, RWD), and then the EQS 580 4MATIC (dual motor, AWD). Eventually, Mercedes-Benz says it will offer a 4MATIC EQS 450+, but that will come at a later date. Each EQS variant can come in three “well-equipped” trim lines, called Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. The EQS 450+ should be good for 305 miles, and the EQS 580 4MATIC is rated for 285 miles.

The lowest tier Premium trim comes standard with a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen on the EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC. Stepping up to the EQS 580 4MATIC grants you the full-dash display (or rather, three screens across the dashboard) “Hyperscreen” seen on the EQS sedan.

Also, the EQS offers a plug-and-charge feature; Mercedes-Benz calls it Mercedes me Charge. Using Mercedes me Charge, EQS owners can simply drive up to several partnered EV charging stations and then plug in, and the car will automatically bill whatever attached credit card with no hassle. All EQS owners get two years of Mercedes me Charge, including two years worth of free 30-minute sessions at Electrify America.

Pricing for the base EQS SUV 450+ starts at $104,400 for the base Premium trim, topping out at $132,200 for the top-of-the-line EQS SUV 580+ 4MATIC in Pinnacle trim. Those prices don’t include the $1,150 destination fee, though. Deliveries should start this coming fall.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here