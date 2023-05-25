2024 Lexus GX Teased One More Time: Will Debut On June 8

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Hopefully, this is the last teaser.

Alongside the crossover Lexus TX, the brand is unveiling its latest luxury SUV – the GX. The brand sent out one more teaser, this one being the most revealing. The vehicle will be unveiled on June 8, in Austin, TX.

Stylistically, the Lexus GX appears blocky and strong, far different than swoopier coupe-like crossovers from other brands, or even the Lexus RX. From what we can see, the GX has a full-width taillight bar with the new Lexus script logo sitting above. Overall, it looks like the GX will share a lot of styling with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a model not sold in the US or Canada.

The Lexus TX will also debut on the same day. Yet, while the Lexus TX is a crossover based on the Toyota Grand Highlander, the body-on-frame design of the GX should give it strong off-road chops. It’s expected that the new GX will use the TNGA-F platform, which made its debut on the larger Lexus LX, and sees service underneath the brand-new Toyota Tacoma. So, the GX should have trick differentials and clever 4WD systems that’ll take it places off-road that it’s crossover competitors can only dream about.

Aside from the teaser, the brand hasn’t let anything slip about the GX. We’d likely expert turbocharged V6 power, but likely some form of hybrid option could make its way into the Lexus GX. The recently revealed Toyota Tacoma is now available as a hybrid, and Lexus would be one of the few brands to offer a premium SUV without some sort of electrification.

