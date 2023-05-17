Chrysler Reportedly Scraps The Airflow; Its First EV Will Be Completely Different

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Chrysler’s first full EV will take a different shape and new name.

Stellantis certainly is pressing forward with the full electrification of its lineup. However, it looks like one key vehicle we all thought was part of that plan, is taking a different form. According to reporting from Motor Trend, the Chrysler Airflow concept won’t be the direction of Chrysler’s first full EV.

For those who don’t remember, the Chrysler Airflow was a concept shown off in 2022. Although, the use of the term “concept” is very liberal here; the buttons, switches, and general proportions signaled that the Airflow was mostly a concept in name only, and nearly production ready. Chrysler even has a dedicated website for the car, showing it running and driving. Complete with semi-autonomous driving features, and a projected range of 400 miles from a planned 118-kWh battery pack, the Airflow would have likely done battle against premium entries like the Cadillac Lyriq.

Chrysler’s new brand CEO Chris Feuell, and Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles, have come together and decided that the Chrysler Airflow isn’t what the brand needs. Motor Trend reports that basically everything has been shelved; from the name to the styling, and even the platform. Chrysler’s first EV will be something else entirely.

Reportedly, Gilles is very excited about the new Chrysler EV. He says that in customer clinics, it tested well and “blew the doors off” of the old car. The new Chrysler EV will officially ride on the STLA Large platform meant to handle EVs, unlike the Airflow concept which used a modified version of the platform that underpins the Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Yet, it doesn’t seem that the total model redo won’t affect the product timeline too much. Chrysler still expects its first EV to launch in 2025.

The brand better hurry up, though. When the Chrysler 300 exits production this year, the Pacifica Minivan will be the only Chrysler offering for the entire year of 2024.

