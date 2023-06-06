2024 Acura ZDX Will Use Google-Based Infotainment System

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

Big infotainment tech is coming to the Acura ZDX. Acura’s first dedicated EV is nearly here. The GM Ultium platform-based EV is meant to go on sale for the 2024 model year, and Acura’s given us a little teaser previewing the ZDXs infotainment setup. The ZDX will be a Google-based setup, offering a bevy of Google-related services, and updates available OTA.

This new infotainment setup will be available on all ZDX trims. It will include Google Assistant and Google Maps integrated directly into the interface, and have access to the Google Play store for other apps. The Google Maps feature will include EV route planning with the ability to plan and schedule charging stops right in the vehicle. The directions and map will be displayed right in the instrument cluster. The Google Assistant feature allows for drivers to send texts, change song tracks, and do many functions hands-free, controlled by using voice commands. Android Auto and Apple Carplay will be available, too.

Despite being on the same GM Ultium platform as the Cadillac Lyriq and forthcoming Chevy Blazer and Equinox EV, it will be interesting to see how much the ZDX’s infotainment will differ from GM, versus Acura. Like Acura, GM has shifted to a Google-based infotainment setup in its latest models. From what we can see, the main screen does look similar to what we’ve seen in cars like the latest Chevy Trax, or renderings of the Blazer EV. However, Acura will include Apple CarPlay, whereas GM has been open about its desire to drop the feature from its future EV models.

We’ll know more about the Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S before they go on sale in early 2024.

