Let’s face it, two-doors cars are more fun and better looking than sedans. The problem is, they are a dying breed.

Coupes once dominated the North American landscape, but over the past 30 years, their numbers have dwindled significantly. That’s not to say coupes no longer exist, they’re just harder and harder to find. But we’ve scoured automotive manufacturer’s build sheets to produce a list of the top 10 most affordable two-doors. The list of choices are as varied as the price range; the 10th cheapest vehicle costs nearly twice as much as the most affordable option.

Here are the top 10 cheapest coupes, descending by price.

10. Toyota GR Supra

This is a bit of a good news bad news start to the our list. Starting on the sour side, the fact a $43,000 sports car is the 10th cheapest two-door available today shows the sad state of the North American coupe segment. But on the bright side, its great that there is a more affordable version of the Toyota GR Supra for sale. Called the 2.0, the entry level Supra features a 255 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in place of the more familiar six-cylinder engine.

With 295-lb-ft of torque, the engine still gets this little Toyota moving with authority. Other standard equipment includes an 8-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, and leather/alcantara sport seats. The Supra is the only two-seater on our list.

Price USD: $43,190

Price CAD: $56,510

9. Lexus RC

The 9th lowest priced vehicle on our list is a more traditional 2+2 coupe, albeit a luxury one from Lexus. The RC is a two-door that comes with a 241 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder engine in the base RC 300 trim level. Like the Supra, it is paired to an eight-speed automatic that drives the rear wheels.

The RC 300 is more on the Grand Touring side of the automotive world than outright performance. Think of it as a bit of a throwback to the days of plush, comfortable two-door personal luxury coupes, just with all the modern technologies and performance one would expect form a car in 2022.

Price USD: $42,320

Price CAD: $53,650 (AWD)

8. Infiniti Q60

More performance orientated than the Lexus RC 300, the Infiniti Q60 Pure is another luxury 2+2 coupe. It comes standard with a 300 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that sends power to the rear-wheels through a seven-speed automatic. There are more powerful versions of the Q60, but of course price will increase accordingly.

Like most premium coupes, it is possible to get the Q60 with all-wheel drive. By adding it to the entry-level Pure trim, pricing doesn’t get much more expensive than that of the base GR Supra listed earlier.

Price USD: $41,750

Price CAD: $50,995 (AWD)

7. BMW 2-Series

The last luxury coupe on our list is the BMW 2-Series. Smaller than the Lexus RC or Infiniti Q60, the 2-series still does have a usable backseat thanks to the car’s sedan-like greenhouse. Powering the base model 230i is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque that sends power to the rear-wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. If this all sounds familiar, it’s because this is essentially the same drivetrain that the Toyota Supra 2.0 utilizes.

Price USD: $36,350

Price CAD: $56,950 (M240i xDrive)

6. Dodge Challenger

Moving more into the mainstream is the big, hulking Dodge Challenger coupe. It is the largest coupe in this list and offers rear seat passengers the most space. Starting at less than $30,000, the Challenger comes standard with a 303 hp V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission.

Being a throwback American muscle car, of course the Challenger has a choice of V8 engines, and it is possible to get a 375 hp 5.7-liter HEMI V8 equipped for $36,150. But thats just the beginning as it is possible to order a Challenger that breaks the $100,000 mark.

Price USD: $29,065

Price CAD: $36,265

5. Subaru BRZ

The Subaru BRZ has always offered lots of handling, but not much power. All-new for 2022, Subaru has address some of the BRZ’s power deficit but including a new 2.4-liter engine that makes 228 hp and far more usable torque.

With its rear-wheel drive layout, the BRZ is all about balance and the chassis has received just as many upgrades as the engine has. This little Subaru is on the smaller side and the rear seats aren’t very useful, even for the smallest of children. Still, in its base form, the BRZ is great value.

Price USD: $27,995

Price CAD: $29,495

4. Toyota GR 86

The identical twin to the Subaru BRZ is just a few hundred dollars cheaper and is located at your local Toyota dealer. Now called the GR 86, the small coupe benefits from all of the upgrades that the BRZ has for the 2022 model year.

Of course there are some differences such as interior finishes, wheel choices, and colors. And believe it or not, the BRZ and GR 86 do both have a different driving character that is noticeable behind the wheel. These twins are the perfect match for the driver looking for a fun-to-drive coupe over anything else.

Price USD: $27,700

Price CAD: $31,490

3. Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is an exceptional performance coupe value in base form. For just $27,205, it comes equipped with a 310 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine attached to a six-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Even the burley Mustang GT with a 460 hp 5.0-liter V8 engine only costs a hair over $36,000.

Long gone are the days of the Mustang just being a straight-line performer. The new Mustang is a capable track weapon, especially when equipped with the Handling Package. Like many on this list, the Mustang is a four seater.

Price USD: $27,205

Price CAD: $31,895

2. Chevrolet Camaro

While on the topic of bargain performance coupes, there is the Chevrolet Camaro. Starting at a price of just $25,000, the Camaro comes equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine sending power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission – just like Mustang. The Camaro does give up 35 hp to the Mustang in base form, but for $28,290, it is possible to equip the Chevy pony car with a 335 hp V6.

But why stop there? Spend a bit over $35,000 and the Camaro becomes a real monster with a 455 hp 6.2-liter V8. Like its rival from Ford, the Camaro is a wholly capable track weapon, especially when equipped with the 1LE package.

Price USD: $25,000

Price CAD: $29,598

1. MINI Cooper Hardtop 2-Door

Ok, maybe this isn’t exactly a coupe, but the two-door hatchback is more dead than the two-door coupe. The MINI Cooper Hardtop 2-Door is about the only car left from this nearly extinct segment. The diminutive front-wheel hatch is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that makes 134 hp. That may not sound like much, but in a car weighing just 2,711 lbs, it is plenty to get it from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds.

But straight-line speed is not what MINIs are about. The COOPER 2-Door is all about handling, clever packaging and of course oodles of personalty.

Price USD: $22,900

Price CAD: $24,490

