Enter For A Chance To Win The Ultimate Car Detailing Kit

AutoGuide.com

Give your car the care it deserves.

Everyone deserves some TLC or Tender Loving Care. But few deserve it more than your four-wheeled companion through thick and thin, summer, winter, and muck and snow. Nothing shows how much you respect your car than a good detailing job. You could get it done from a detailing shop but one it is expensive and two if you are a true enthusiast, we reckon you would want to do it yourself. But those detailing kits too aren’t exactly pocket friendly. But you are in luck for AutoGuide is giving away one complete car detailing from Chemical Guys.

You can enter the contest by clicking here.

The gearheads here know who we are talking about. But for the uninitiated, Chemical Guys is a company based in California who is well known for making high-end car detailing products. They specialize in ceramic detailing products such as ceramic car wash, car waxes, and hydrophobic spray coatings. The company also makes synthetic lubricants and microfiber cleaning products as well.

We are giving away a car detailing kit worth $200 and it includes the brand’s signature Hydro Suds ceramic wash soap, a clay bar and synthetic lubrication kit, a ceramic hydrophobic spray coating, a Hydroslick Hyperwax, a heavy-duty detailing bucket, and a host of micro-fiber applicators and drying towels.

The contest opens Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 and is for US citizens only. The winner will be announced by random draw on Nov. 30. Click here for full contest rules and regulations. And be sure to opt-in to our newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, and any future exciting giveaway opportunities like this.

To learn more about Chemical Guys and its products click here.