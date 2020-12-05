AutoGuide.com

If you’re on the hunt for a durable all-terrain tire that can hold its own on the trail without a harsh ride on the highway, we’ve got just the thing: the Atturo Trail Blade A/T, an all-terrain tire that truly does it all.

Since first opening up shop back in 2009, Atturo Tires has built up a full range of tires for today’s trucks, SUVs and crossovers, incorporating everything from solid-performing road tires to rugged, capable mud-terrains ready to tackle any obstacle. We’ve already written at length about the company’s mud-conquering Trail Blade M/T, its interdisciplinary Trail Blade X/T, and its no-holds-barred Trail Blade BOSS. Now, it’s time to bring you up to speed on the Atturo Trail Blade A/T—an all-terrain tire that’s as safe and livable on the highway as it is confident off-road.

Here are five key ways the Atturo Trail Blade A/T manages to stand out from the pack when it comes to all-terrain tires.

The Trail Blade A/T delivers awesome off-road performance

Engineered for exceptional performance in all terrain, the Atturo Trail Blade A/T delivers, with an impressive 12 mm – 15/32 inches – of tread depth, and aggressive tread blocks that provide excellent traction in all-seasons. With their jagged sipes and hard, biting edges, these tires literally cut and claw their way through off-road terrain.

Available on all LT rated sizes, the Trail Blade A/T’s 3-ply sidewall construction delivers plenty of load support and rugged durability, while a series of arched, segmented stone throwers between the shoulder treads help eject rock and debris to keep the tires clear.

It’s as stylish as it is capable

The same bold tread design that helps give the Atturo Trail Blade A/T its awesome all-terrain traction and signature performance also does wonders for a truck’s image. With a “cutting-edge” look that brings a welcome dose of style to any vehicle, the end result is a perfect marriage of form and function—and the results speak for themselves. Just look at them.

It has outstanding on-road manners too

We’ve come to expect strong off-road performance from Atturo Tires, but don’t get it twisted: the Atturo Trail Blade A/T is also perfectly adept on-road, thanks to a durable, long-wearing tread compound formulated to provide years of everyday usability. Four wide channels that span the circumference of the tire work with the lateral sipes to evacuate water, snow, and slush from under the contact patch, ensuring that the Trail Blade A/T can hook up in all weather conditions. Case in point: note the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, a marker of the A/T’s winter weather bonafides that indicates the tire provides improved snow traction when compared to standard all-season tires.

Meanwhile, a set of large, strong shoulder blocks delivers stable, predictable handling and enhanced steering response, and the tires were even designed with integrated rim protectors to keep your expensive aftermarket wheels safe from street curbs.

The Atturo Trail Blade A/T is built to last

A good tire is only worth its weight in salt if it can last more than one driving season, and thankfully, Atturo Tires knows the meaning of the word “longevity.” The Trail Blade A/T is a tire built to the strictest industry tolerances, and its long-wearing 12-mm tread depth and durable tread compound give it an impressively long service life both on-road and off.

Then again, we’d expect no less from a company that’s honed its chops in the world of desert endurance racing, where the demands are about as high as can be. Atturo is so confident in the Trail Blade A/T’s ability to last that it ships with a 50,000-mile warranty.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It redefines value in a performance all-terrain tire

For all its performance acumen and eye-catching style, what really sets the Atturo Trail Blade A/T apart is the value proposition. When shopping for a set of capable all-terrain tires, the sky is the limit when it comes to how much you could spend. But the Trail Blade A/T doesn’t cost anything like what you might expect from reading its list of features, with a wide range of metric and light-truck sizes to suit just about any truck or SUV imaginable—all priced about the same as a comparable set of all-season road tires.

To put it plainly, the Atturo Trail Blade A/T delivers superb styling, outstanding longevity, everyday usability, and effective off-road performance in all types of terrain at a price that no other tire of this caliber can touch.

Visit Atturo’s website for more info on the Trail Blade A/T, then click here to find an Atturo dealer near you.