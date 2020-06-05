AutoGuide.com

Looking for a tire that can take you from the city to the trails, plus everywhere in between, and won’t make you turn tail at the sight of mud? Meet the Trail Blade X/T: a hybrid multi-terrain tire from Atturo.

No matter what sort of adventure you’ve got in mind, Atturo Tires has you covered thanks to a lineup that features everything from rugged off-road options to high-performance tires for SUVs and crossovers. (We’ve written about the brand’s Trail Blade M/T and Trail Blade BOSS in the past.) But the Trail Blade X/T is something entirely different.

Blending the characteristics of a typical mud-terrain (M/T) and traditional all-terrain (A/T) tire with the on-road performance and road feel of a highway tire, the Atturo Trail Blade X/T essentially gives you three tires for the price of one.

Here are five more ways the Trail Blade X/T stands out from the crowd.

It boasts a truly “cutting edge” design.

There’s no point in denying it: appearance matters, and today’s off-road shopper wants a tire that can not only go the distance on the trail, but look good doing it. That’s why Atturo partnered with Jared West of Quartermaster Knives to create the Atturo Trail Blade X/T’s unique tread block design with its “knife blade” sidewall elements. Much like the knives from which it takes its inspiration, the Trail Blade X/T cuts and gouges its way through all sorts of terrain, with a unique, distinctive aesthetic that immediately recalls Quartermaster’s iconic handcrafted American blades.

The Trail Blade X/T delivers true multi-terrain performance.

Hardcore mud-terrain tires are specialty tools; they’re excellent at clawing their way over the most grueling terrain, but don’t perform as well in less-intense applications. The Atturo Trail Blade X/T is something entirely more versatile, with an open shoulder featuring large mud-terrain-style tread blocks and those aggressive “knife blade” sidewall elements, coupled with the moderate, go-anywhere center tread blocks that are more characteristic of a traditional all-terrain design. In other words: this hybrid multi-terrain tire ends up delivering the best of both.

It’s built for the urban environment as well.

The Atturo Trail Blade X/T doesn’t stop at off-road versatility, however, pairing its rugged multi-terrain characteristics with superb on-road manners. Those same center tread blocks are smaller in size for reduced road noise, and linked together at the base so they don’t squirm around at speed over paved surfaces, lending the Trail Blade X/T the added stability and on-road feel of a highway tire. Alternating horizontal and vertical sipes further cut down on noise and enhance rain and snow traction. All of which helps make the Trail Blade X/T a truly multi-terrain tire — one that’s equally at home in an urban environment as it is on the trail.

The Trail Blade X/T is ultra-durable.

Atturo Tires is no stranger to the tough, unyielding demands of the off-road tire segment. Case in point: the company regularly tests its mud-terrain tires in competition, subjecting them to the harsh conditions of desert endurance racing like those found in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. And the Trail Blade X/T certainly sees the collective benefit of Atturo’s past learnings. Beyond those stylish and functional “knife blade” sidewall elements that protect against cuts and abrasions, LT-rated varieties of the Trail Blade X/T also boast ultra-tough, durable 3-ply sidewalls. Plus, every X/T comes with a solid 45,000-mile warranty for added peace of mind.

Atturo Tires provides next-level value.

Just because the Atturo Trail Blade X/T looks like a premium mud-terrain tire, and packs many of the same performance attributes, doesn’t mean it has to be priced like one. There’s almost no limit to how much you could spend on a set of high-performance off-road tires, but the Trail Blade X/T is priced about on par with your typical mid-range all-season road tire. Simply put, this is a tire that manages to pack a ton of high-end performance — hybrid multi-terrain versatility, everyday urban usability, plus that distinctive cutting-edge design — into one great value.

Visit Atturo’s website for more info on the Trail Blade X/T, then click here to find an Atturo dealer near you.