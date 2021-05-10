2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Debuts May 19

AutoGuide.com

Ford is bringing back an iconic name for its EV pickup, set to strike next week.

Get ready for a flashy reveal. Ford has confirmed the all-electric version of the F-150 pickup will debut in just over a week. When it does, it will carry a classic name too: Lightning.

Based on name alone, it makes almost too much sense for the battery-powered pickup to revive the badge. Given it last appeared on a performance model, we don’t doubt it will stir up some controversy, just like the Mach-E did 18 months ago. The Lightning badge was last seen on the F-150 in 2004. Back then the Lightning used a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, producing 380 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. The new model will of course eschew internal combustion completely, yet Ford CEO Jim Farley says the 2022 Lightning is “even quicker than the original.” The first-generation model (1993–1995) was capable of a 7.2-second 0–60 mph time, which we’re pretty sure most F-150s can best these days.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” said Farley in a press release. Those are big names to follow, especially as electric pickups are still a niche market. Then again, this is America’s best-selling vehicle—not to mention our newly-minted Truck of the Year.) An EV version is about as mainstream as you can get right now, and it will be one of the first to market.

Ford has scheduled the big reveal for May 19, at 9:30 p.m. ET, on various livestream platforms. Based on a previous teaser, we know it will look different from the regular truck, with a full-width light bar above the headlights marking out the Lightning. Stay tuned for all the details next Wednesday evening.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.