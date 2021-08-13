Acura Confirms the Integra Will Return in 2022

AutoGuide.com

The much-loved nameplate has been gone for 20 years.

Acura didn’t just have the 2022 NSX Type S to unveil at Monterey Car Week late Thursday. Using a drone show, the luxury brand confirmed that the Integra, one of its original names from its 1986 launch, will return next year.

For those not in attendance, Acura also released a single teaser image above. The new-age Integra will adopt the brand’s modern design language, with sleek, angular headlights and the diamond-shaped grille. It does feature a wonderful nod to the last generation, however, with a debossed “Integra” script just under the driver-side headlight.

“The Integra is back,” said Jon Ikeda Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. “I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience.”

Acura isn’t saying much more for the time being. Those on the scene, like CNET’s Daniel Golson, report a “sleek silhouette” from the drone show, but how many doors the Integra will feature is unknown. There was a leaked dealer presentation slide last year that showed a New Compact Sedan would join the lineup, however. The Integra did come in four-door form through all three of its generations, too.

We’re only guessing here, but it seems likely the Integra will stick to tradition, and use the chassis of the excellent new Honda Civic. A hotter Type S version could use the Civic Type R powerplant—appropriate, since the Integra Type R was North America’s first taste of the iconic red badge. A manual transmission seems like a certainty. Acura could even throw a hybrid drivetrain in there.

Whatever form the 2022 Acura Integra takes, we’re excited to see the name back. Acura will reveal more on the latest Integra over the coming months.

