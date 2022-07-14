2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a Super-Stylish EV Sedan With 380 Miles of Range

AutoGuide.com

Kyle began his automotive obsession before he even started school, courtesy of a remote control Porsche and various LEGO sets. He came to AutoGuide from GTPlanet, where he led an expansion into real cars alongside virtual ones. He's focused on the former here at AutoGuide... but you'll probably still catch him behind a sim racing wheel in his down time. He's also a proud member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), which named him runner-up Journalist of the Year in 2021.

Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5, but with a whole lot more range.

Hyundai has given us more details on the brand’s upcoming Ioniq 6 electric car. Revealed in production form last month, the streamlined EV will launch on our shores early next year, with one of the longest quoted ranges on the market.

Now admittedly, that headline 380-mile (610-kilometer) figure comes from the generally more generous WLTP testing cycle. But we don’t expect much difference between that and the eventual EPA rating. Why? Because the WLTP rating for the rear-drive Ioniq 5 is 315 miles (507 km), and the corresponding EPA rating is 303 miles (488 km).

Even though it rides on the same E-GMP platform as its so-called-SUV sibling, how does the Ioniq 6 eke out so much more range? Just look at it. Hyundai has stayed true to the design of the stunning Prophecy concept of 2020, with a slippery, streamlined shape that the automaker says has the lowest coefficient of drag (0.21) of any vehicle it has produced. There’s an elegance to the arcing shape that the retro-futurist Ioniq 5 doesn’t have, though both cars share clean surfacing. As AutoGuide contributing writer Kevin Williams pointed out during the initial reveal, there’s more than a hint of original Mercedes CLS to the Ioniq 6 in profile, and also classic Saab (RIP) in the tail.

Hyundai’s penchant for cool-looking, intricate wheel designs continues unabated too; what you see here are 20-inchers, while 18s will be available as well. Buyers will have the choice of a dozen exterior colors, and four interior color schemes.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 has an uncluttered dashboard design similar to the 5. This global-market model includes small screens for the side-view cameras, but North American regulations mean we’ll see old-fashioned exterior mirrors. An ambient light system allows users to select from 64 different colors and six pre-selected themes, with names like “wonderful day” and “healing forest.” A setting called Speed Sync Lighting changes the front-row brightness based on the Ioniq 6’s speed.

Like the 5, the Ioniq 6 will offer the long-recline Relaxation Comfort Seats in the first row, in select markets. Hyundai also touts the 30-percent reduction in seat thickness, which carves out more space for passengers. A pair of large screens pull double duty as the instrument panel and central infotainment, with five total USB ports (four C, one A). For Ioniq 6 duty, the native navigation includes a real-time maximum travel radius based on the current battery charge level. Users can also use it to plan routes that include charging stations. Crucially, the system is capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates, so it will evolve and improve over the course of ownership.

“The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience,” said Hyundai global chief marketing officer Thomas Schemera. “The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.”

As mentioned above, the Ioniq 6 uses the E-GMP platform that underpins the Ioniq 5, plus the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. A 53.0-kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive are standard, utilizing one electric motor. A larger-capacity 77.4-kWh battery comes with the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, the latter gaining an additional front motor. This top spec is good for 320 horsepower, along with 446 pound-feet of torque; again, same as the Ioniq 5.

Just like that model, the Ioniq 6 supports 800-volt charging, and can go from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in as few as 18 minutes when hooked up to a 350-kW charger. Vehicle-to-load functionality is also included, allowing owners to plug accessories into the charge port.

There is a whole swath of driver assistance systems in play on the Ioniq 6, including the latest edition of Hyundai’s High Driving Assist 2. An adaptive speed limit assist is part of the package now, and higher trims include junction and lane-change assists.

Hyundai has said production of the 2023 Ioniq 6 will kick off in the third quarter of this year. Other markets are in line to get their swoopy EV before us though, as North America has to wait until early 2023. Expect more market-specific details like pricing and content features closer to launch.

