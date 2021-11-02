Top 10 Cheapest Cars With Cooled Seats

AutoGuide.com

Spring may still be way off, but if you’re interested in staying cool next year, you may want to consider a car with ventilated seats.

Here’s a list of the top ten most affordable cars with cooled seats, a feature that used to be reserved for high-end luxury cars. Now you can get them in just about any kind of car, with the most affordable car on this list costing less than $25,000.

10. Toyota Camry XLE w/ Navigation Upgrade Package with options: $34,595

Starting our list is the Toyota Camry XLE with the Navigation Upgrade Package with options. That may be quite the mouthful to say, but it is one of the least expensive ways to get a cooled seat.

9. Toyota RAV4 Adventure w/ Adventure Grade Weather Package: $34,470

Next on the list is another Toyota with an equally long name – the RAV4 Adventure with the Adventure Grade Weather Package. It just undercuts the Camry by $125.

8. Hyundai Sonata Limited: $34,100

Moving away from Toyota, the Hyundai Sonata claims the eighth spot, costing a bit over $34,000. The Limited comes with Hyundai’s punchy turbocharged 1.6-liter engine.

7. Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve: $32,675

Those looking for a little more performance in their mid-size sedan but be interested in the seventh cheapest vehicle to offer cooled seats. The Mazda Grand Touring Reserve is equipped with ventilated seats and up to 320 lb-ft. of torque from its 2.5-liter turbocharged engine.

6. Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium: $32,225

Could it be? A Mustang with comfort features? Ford has given its pony car a number of awesome new features, helping to bring the old nameplate into the 21st century. Opt for a Mustang EcoBoost Premium and you’ll get ventilated seats as standard equipment, meaning your bottom stays cool, while the hot 310-hp EcoBoost four-cylinder engine does all the work.

5. Kia Niro EX Premium: $31,990

A quick warning to readers: you’re entering the Kia zone. The Korean automaker is the undisputed champion of putting ventilated seats in more affordable automobiles. Four of the top five spots belong to Kia with the only other entry being from the brand’s corporate stablemate, Hyundai. Starting Kia off is the Niro EX Premium.

4. Kia Sportage EX w/ Technology Package: $31,950

Just undercutting the Niro is another compact Kia crossover, the Sportage. With the technology package added to the EX trim, pricing comes in at just $31,950.

3. Hyundai Tucson SEL w/ Convenience and Premium Packages: $30,950

The lone Hyundai to make it into the top 5, the Tucson is slightly more affordable than its corporate sibling, the Sportage. This allows it to claim a podium position. Costing less than $30,000, this is the lowest price crossover to offer a cooled seat on the market.

2. Kia K5 EX: $28,590

Compared to the other mid-size sedans on this list, the Kia K5 is a downright bargain. That’s because the brand includes a cooled seat at a lower trim level, prioritizing a ventilated seat over some other equipment.

1. Kia Forte GT-Line w/ Premium and Sport Premium Packages: $23,990

The undisputed champion of cooled seat affordability is the Kia Forte. It undercuts the next least expensive car on this list by nearly $5,000. It is the only compact car on this list and is the definite gateway to a cool backside on a budget.

