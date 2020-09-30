2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Is An Electrified Torque Monster

AutoGuide.com

Ford has released the engine specs for the most sold pick-up truck in the world, the F-150. The 2021 F-150 has a massive engine lineup but let’s start with the most notable one in it, the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid. According to the spec-sheet released by Ford, it makes 430 hp of max power and 570 lb-ft. of peak torque making it the most powerful power plant ever plonked into an F-150 chassis.

The engine will be available with a 10-speed electronically-controlled automatic gearbox and the powertrain is available with both an RWD and a 4×4 drivetrain. Whether you go for the 4×2 or the 4×4 also determines the payload capacity. The 4×2 hybrid offers a max payload capacity of 1,810 lbs and a max towing capacity of 11,000 lb while the 4×4 offers 2,120 lb of payload and 12,700 lb of towing capacity when combined with the Max Trailer Tow Package.

While most engine options carry over as is, Ford has updated the V8 and the V6 EcoBoost. The 5.0-liter all-American V8 has been tuned to produce five more horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque more than the model it replaces. This brings the output up to 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of max torque. The V8 also offers the maximum payload capacity of 3,325 lb which according to Ford is 1,000 lb more than its closest rival.

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has received the most significant bump in output among the engines carried over. It now makes 25 hp and 30 lb-ft over the 2020 version bringing the total output up to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of peak torque. The EcoBoost also boasts of the highest towing capacity in the entire lineup, rated at 14,000 lb when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow package.

The rest of the engine lineup remains identical to the previous year’s and feature no change in output. The 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel makes 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque while the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 pumps out 325 hp and 400 lb-ft. Finally, the entry-level 3.3-liter naturally aspirated engine makes 290 hp and 265 lb-ft. It can tow up to 8,200 lb while the diesel and the smaller EcoBoost boast of a towing capacity of 12,100 lb and 10,100 lb respectively.

Unfortunately, Ford is still keeping mum about the fully-electric F-150 powertrain output. But with a dual-motor setup, it will be the most powerful Ford truck when it is launched in 2022 and the pièce de résistance of the F-150 lineup.

