Here’s How You Can Win a Forza-Tuned, 1,000-Horsepower Charger Hellcat

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is an incredible machine, thanks to its monumental horsepower and the sort of intoxicating supercharger whine that will peel the paint off the walls. But you know what’s even better than that breathtaking 707 factory horsepower? How about 1,000 horsepower? Now you have the chance to add a tuned, 1,000-horsepower Charger Hellcat to your garage, courtesy of Dream Giveaway.

Not only that, but you also have the opportunity to do some real good in the process.

Here’s how it works: each donation made through Dream Giveaway earns you multiple entries into the Hellcat sweepstakes, with one lucky winner taking home this awesome muscle car. Your donations go on to benefit charities that help children, the homeless, veterans, cancer victims, and other worthy causes—so you can make a difference while entering to win this one-of-a-kind high-powered (but street-legal) drag racing machine.

Plus, as an added bonus, when you enter using our exclusive promo code AUTOGUIDE at checkout, you’ll receive twice the number of entries on donations of $25 or more, effectively doubling your chances of winning!

But better hurry: the sweepstakes closes on March 30th, 2021. So you’ll want to enter now using our special promo code in order to receive your bonus entries.

202 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Prize Details

The car up for grabs in this sweepstakes is a very special 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, tuned up to a staggering 1,000 horsepower – roughly 300 more than stock – courtesy of a Stage 4R Performance package from Forza Tuning. The package encompasses things like a ported supercharger and snout, a custom pulley, stainless long-tube headers and catted mid-pipes, a custom fuel system upgrade, and a PCM calibration to unlock all that extra grunt. Power delivery is ensured by chromoly rear track bars, new upper control arms, and tubular rear sway bar end links, and each and every 1,000-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that goes through Forza Tuning’s shop receives a thorough, professional installation, with a color print-out showing baseline and final dyno results.

Add it all up and you’ve got a serious machine capable of going zero to 60 in under 3 seconds, with a top speed of 203+ mph.

But it gets even better, because this particular Charger Hellcat – a sinister black-on-black example with the optional carbon/suede and Alcantara interior packages – not only comes with over $10,000 worth of factory extras, it’s also been given an awesome custom exterior package hand-picked by the muscle car fanatics at Dream Giveaway.

Note the matte black stripes with orange trim stripes and the orange Hellcat graphics, which accentuate the factory orange-painted brake calipers. There’s also a carbon-fiber front splitter, rear spoiler, and rear diffusor from APR Performance, a headlight and halo kit, Hellcat puddle lamps, custom-painted wheel center caps, and under the hood, an American Car Craft engine light and appearance kit.

But the true crown jewel lies in the car’s bragworthy pedigree. That’s because Dream Giveaway teamed up with NHRA drag racing legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, who lent his stamp of approval to this unique, one-of-a-kind car, personally approving every factory option and performance upgrade on the list. (He’ll even autograph the dash with his famous motto — “Sit down. Buckle up. Shut up.” — if the winner wants.)

In addition, the grand prize winner will also score a full-size NHRA racing helmet autographed by both Garlits and the NHRA’s current “Queen of Speed” Leah Pruett to complete the package. Plus, Dream Giveaway will pay out an extra $20,000 to cover the taxes on the car. For drag racing fans, it truly doesn’t get much better than that—so be sure to enter now for your chance to win!

About Dream Giveaway

Since 2008, the Dream Giveaway® brand has been licensed by a variety of 501(c)(3) charitable organizations for the purpose of conducting sponsored fundraising promotions. Since that time, donations received from millions of individual donors to these sponsored Dream Giveaway promotions have delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to the individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients. These funds have helped provide important assistance to veterans, hospitalized children, cancer victims, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and other worthwhile causes.

Your donation to win a Dream Giveaway prize to New Beginning Children’s Homes a 501(c)(3) organization (Federal ID# 27-5011514) is 100% tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. To learn more, click here.

Your support goes a long way, so enter now to donate to a great cause, and secure your chance to win this great car!

