Mercedes-AMG Details E Performance Plug-In Hybrids; Four-Cylinder Good for 640 HP

Four-pot good for AMG GT-levels of power; 4.0-liter V8 will hit 800 hp.

AMG Mercedes models have long been synonymous with big power. At a recent digital press event, the folks in Affalterbach confirmed that tradition will continue, even with the brand adopting hybrid and battery-electric drivetrains.

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz announced these new drivetrains will carry the E Performance name. Both the software and hardware are unique to AMG, and the approach is somewhat different too—and quite complex.

Instead of bundling the electric bits with the combustion engine up front, AMG has slung the 6.1-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motor out back on the rear axle. This improves the weight distribution, and allows for a two-speed transmission for the electric motor. This approach, much like the one in the Porsche Taycan, allows for better off-the-line performance, while also offering more efficient battery usage at higher speeds. AMG calls the whole package the Electric Drive Unit (EDU).

All the above is in addition to the good old-fashioned internal combustion setup. AMG is taking a two-pronged approach on that front: the 4.0-liter “hot-vee” turbo V8 for larger models, and a 2.0-liter inline-four for the rest. Both engines are lashed to the nine-speed Speedshift MCT transmission. The larger engine, which will debut in the GT 4-Door, is good for a mega 804 hp, plus 738 lb-ft of torque. Whoa.

We’re more interested in the four-cylinder drivetrain, however. With the reveal, Mercedes has confirmed what many suspected: the next AMG C-Class is indeed adopting the four-pot. That’s no bad news though: it’s the same M139 unit found in the current CLA 45, which is a riot—and sounds great, too. The E Performance version will slot into the C-Class longitudinally, with a spiffy new electric turbocharger as well. That setup alone will be good for 442 hp. The high-performance electric motor then kicks in a steady 94 hp, and can punch that up to a 201-hp addition in 10-second bursts.

Similar to F1—the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team helped with development here—the EDU is “always on”, letting drivers take advantage at any moment.

If that all sounds fiendishly complicated, well, it is. Like most modern performance models, AMG E Performance vehicles will also feature myriad different driving modes. Pilots will also be able to select from four levels of regen.

On top of all that, AMG confirmed that a full battery-electric model is coming before the end of the year. That’s all it would say, but given the stated focus for BEVS—executive and high-end segments—we wouldn’t bet against it being a high-performance version of the upcoming EQS. Mercedes touched on the subject of an AMG-exclusive platform for BEVs, like an electron-munching GT coupe, but wouldn’t confirm any plans at the time.

Needless to say, we’re excited about the electrified future at AMG. A four-cylinder C 63 might sound sacrilegious, but the M139 is a rip-snorting good time, and instant-access electric torque is addictive. We’ll know more about the E Performance lineup in the coming months.

