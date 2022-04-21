Volkswagen Canada Wants You to Skip Researching Cars This Earth Day and Help Plant 100,000 Trees

AutoGuide.com

Did you know 4% of all CO2 emissions comes from online activities?

It’s a fact that Volkswagen Canada would like to make everyone aware of as we approach earth day on April 22nd, 2022. To help combat the amount of CO2 emissions created by online activity, the company is planning a #DayToZero initiative for Earth Day.

Anyone who tries to visit Volkswagen Canada’s website (VW.ca) on April 22nd will see the regular landing page has been replaced by a specially coded image of the brand’s upcoming all-electric ID.Buzz. Rendered using only ASCII text characters, Volkswagen Canada claims that the page uses 93% less energy than a regular webpage.

But the #DayToZero campaign is more than just saving electrons. The brand has also committed to planting a tree for every visit to the company’s website. Partnering up with One Tree Planted, the company hopes to reach its goal of planting 100,000 trees during this Earth Day initiative.

So head over to vw.ca and help plant a tree.

