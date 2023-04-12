You Could Win a 1964 Corvette Sting Ray Fuelie from Dream Giveaway

AutoGuide.com

It’s not every day you get a chance to win a piece of American history, but that is exactly what is up for grabs in the latest Dream Giveaway sweepstakes. Click here to enter for your chance to win!

This fully restored Corvette Sting Ray convertible is one of only 1,325 “fuelies” built in 1964. This model boasts a Tuxedo-Black exterior with stunning silver interior and white convertible top. However, this isn’t just any slapped together restoration. No, this classic Sting Ray won the coveted National Corvette Restorers Society “Duntov Mark of Excellence” Award. Only 1,137 Corvettes from 1953-1974 have won this prestigious award.

Whether you want this car to go cruising or to show off in car shows, you can be sure you are winning an absolute dream of a vehicle with absolutely no detail spared during its meticulous frame-off restoration.

Features of the 1964 Corvette Sting Ray Fuelie include a 375-horsepower V8 engine, four-speed manual transmission, cast-aluminum wheels, AM/FM radio, and Soft Ray tinted glass.

How to Win

To enter this sweepstakes, just head over to DreamGiveaway.com and use the promo code VS423C to double the number of tickets on every donation of $25 or more. Do you want to increase your odds? There’s no limit to the amount of entries you can double with this special offer.

The great thing about winning a prize from Dream Giveaway is that they will also throw in $30,000 to go towards the taxes. On top of that, when you enter for your chance to win you are also helping out veterans and children’s charities. Be sure to enter today. This sweepstakes closes on May 30, 2023 and the prize draw takes place on June 15, 2023.