Honda Civic Wins AutoGuide 2022 Car of the Year

With a smart redesign and a big-car feel, the Honda Civic has claimed the crown of AutoGuide 2022 Car of the Year.

After careful deliberation, the AutoGuide team of experts has awarded the redesigned Honda Civic its coveted Car of the Year title. Part of the AutoGuide 2022 Awards, the Civic bested nine other fresh sedans, coupes, and hatchbacks, with a strong combination of space, style, and driving dynamics.

Car of the Year: Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has long been the standard for the compact car class. For 2022, the Japanese automaker gave the Civic a thorough makeover, replacing the dramatic styling of the 10th-generation model with an altogether cleaner, more mature look. Careful attention was paid to the glasshouse, with improved visibility—and just a hint of the classic shape of the ’90s-era models.

An overhauled interior makes an even stronger impression. Honda has simplified the cabin, with a slim mesh design seamlessly incorporating the air vents. More thoughtful touches abound here, like minimizing cut lines on the dash top to reduce reflections, and using a patterned plastic on the center console instead of smudge-happy piano black. The Civic’s new premium digs are best exemplified in the trio of climate rotary dials: knurled metal and with a clicky, tactile movement, you’ll want to spin ’em just for the sake of it.

Not only is the Civic’s interior right at the front of the pack—it’s roomy, too. Honda’s designers have carved out even more space inside, with enough legroom to leave buyers questioning the need to move up a size.

Balancing all this practicality is a driving experience that still strikes the best balance between comfort and poise. The standard 2.0-liter is the most powerful base engine in the segment, yet also one of the most economical. Meanwhile, the optional turbo engine does even better numbers, at the pumps and against the stopwatch. The CVT is a smooth partner, and those that want a manual transmission can choose one in the Hatchback or sporty Si sedan. There’s something for everyone here.

The Civic might be pricier than the competition, but as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. Honda fits its robust Honda Sensing suite to every Civic, with automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, traffic sign recognition, and auto high beams all standard.

“I’ve said before that I’m not wild about the new Civic’s styling, and while it’s an opinion I still hold, the car is so good otherwise that its looks can’t hold it back from the top spot,” said contributing writer Lee Bailie. “From its beautiful, yet highly functional, new cockpit design, to its excellent road manners and bulletproof reliability, the Civic is like a metronome of predictability in an ever-changing automotive landscape. This is a car of consequence—the one that Honda must get right. I’m pleased to say they’ve nailed it. Again.” Lee was so impressed with the Civic that he rated the Hatchback the best Family Vehicle of the Year, a title that went to the Kia Carnival for 2022.

Honda, and the Civic in particular, has built up a reputation for class-leading status over decades. We’re happy to report the 2022 Honda Civic continues that tradition. It’s the pick of the current compact car class, and the AutoGuide 2022 Car of the Year.

