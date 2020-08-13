Subaru Future Product Lineup Leaked Until 2024

AutoGuide.com

The next-generation of Subaru models will include a new sports car and an all-new electric model!

Details of Subaru’s future product lineup come via a leaked slide on Instagram. Though the slide was taken down shortly after being posted, we did get a good look at what Subaru has planned for the next 3-4 years and you can view a copy of it below.

Though, a disclaimer here, the timelines refer to the beginning of model production and not when the cars arrive in the market.

2022 Subaru BRZ: Spring 2021

It’s common knowledge that the Toyota 86 and the BRZ are on their way out. And recently the car has been spied undergoing early development testing. According to the internal document, the BRZ is set to go into production in the spring of 2021.

The little coupe will likely come with the same 2.0-liter flat-four engine albeit probably with a significant bump in power to take on a particular large American rival. Considering that the production will begin in the spring of next year, Subaru could officially unveil the car before the end of 2020.

Subaru Forester & Outback Wilderness Editions: Spring 2021

As per the slide, Subaru will debut the Forester Wilderness edition in the spring of 2021 which will likely be a more off-road focused version of the SUV. It will be followed shortly thereafter by an updated version of the Forester. Simultaneously an Outback Wilderness Edition will also drop.

2022 Subaru WRX: Fall 2021

Next on the list is what appears to be a next-generation version of the WRX. How a next-gen WRX can arrive before the next-gen Impreza… we don’t know. But perhaps this is an indicate that Subaru might take this model in a unique direction and divorce it from the Impreza underpinnings and lifecycle.

Subaru EV: Spring 2022

It’s no secret that Subaru is developing an EV with Toyota. It will be built on an all-new EV platform which will likely be scalable. As for the name, it will probably be called the Evoltis. It was earlier rumored that the EV would not go into production until 2025 but according to the leaked slide, the all-electric crossover will go into production in the spring of 2022.

Although, no specs have yet been confirmed, going by the concept images, we expect it to be slightly bigger than the Crosstrek. We also expect the Evoltis to offer AWD as standard along with 250 hp of max output and 300 miles of range on a full charge. Also, expect higher levels of autonomous driving options than are currently available.

2023 Subaru WRX STI: Fall 2022

Again, we’re mystified by how the new WRX STI is slotted to show up ahead of a new Impreza. It’s also unique that the highest-performing version of this platform is set to arrive a full year after the “standard WRX.

If reports prove true, both will come with the same 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that also powers the Ascent and the Outback but obviously, in different states of tune. If reports are to be believed, the STI will make 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque while the WRX could make a little over 300 hp. A 6-speed manual will be only option available on the STI while the WRX will likely offer a CVT as well along with a manual. AWD will be standard. Duh!

2023 Subaru Impreza & Crosstrek: Early 2023

The Impreza based crossover received a new engine and a slight makeover in the summer of 2020. It now comes with a 2.5-liter four-pot making 182 hp which puts the ‘underpowered’ gripe to rest. It also received upgraded off-road tech. The next time the Crosstrek gets a full do-over will be in early 2023. This will be an all-new Crosstrek from the ground up and will go into production along with the Impreza, the very car it is based on.

We expect Subaru to scrap the 2.0-liter engine from the lineup and make the Crosstrek available with the 2.5-liter and hybrid powertrains only. But with a slight bump in power, driver assistance, in-car tech and an improved AWD system which will obviously be available as standard. Then in Spring 2023, Subaru will debut the Crosstrek Wilderness. The details of Wilderness remain elusive but we can expect it to be a trim level that will focus on the crossover’s off-road capabilities.

